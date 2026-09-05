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Family with two children injured in Russian strike on apartment building in Kherson
Today, 5 September, Russian occupiers carried out a drone strike on an apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring several people.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
At approximately 9:00 p.m., an enemy drone struck the balcony of an apartment where two children and their parents were staying.
- A 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs.
- A 36-year-old woman sustained a blast injury, a head contusion and a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. A 39-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a facial wound.
An ambulance crew took the children and their mother to hospital in moderate condition. They are currently under medical supervision.
The man received medical treatment at the scene.
Background
At noon, Russian forces struck a passenger train bound for Kherson. Two locomotives were damaged.
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