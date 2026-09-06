Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in Ukraine, - media. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have arrived in Ukraine to discuss peace talks.

This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing its own sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known so far

As noted, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine on 6 September as part of Washington’s diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Some media outlets also report that the American delegation travelled to Kyiv by train: they were personally met by Budanov, Umerov, Arakhamia and Kyslytsia.

See more: Ukraine has prepared proposals: Zelenskyy held meeting with negotiating team ahead of his meeting with Trump’s envoys. PHOTOS

It is known that the delegation has already set off to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What led up to this