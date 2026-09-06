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Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in Ukraine, - media. VIDEO
US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have arrived in Ukraine to discuss peace talks.
This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing its own sources, according to Censor.NET.
What is known so far
As noted, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine on 6 September as part of Washington’s diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Some media outlets also report that the American delegation travelled to Kyiv by train: they were personally met by Budanov, Umerov, Arakhamia and Kyslytsia.
It is known that the delegation has already set off to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
What led up to this
- It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.
- At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The talks lasted over three hours.
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