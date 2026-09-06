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News Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine
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There will be separate meetings: with Witkoff and Kushner, and with participation of European negotiators, – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that talks would first take place with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, followed by talks involving European negotiators.

He made these remarks before the meetings began, according to Censor.NET.

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"One session is expected – our discussion – followed by another session with the European (representatives – ed.). Several sessions are important," said Zelenskyy.

What is known about the visit to Kyiv

Watch more: "Talks with Witkoff and Kushner have begun," said Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What led up to it?

  • It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.
  • At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • The negotiations lasted over three hours.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9707) Jared Kushner (78) Steve Witkoff (211)
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