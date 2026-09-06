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There will be separate meetings: with Witkoff and Kushner, and with participation of European negotiators, – Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that talks would first take place with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, followed by talks involving European negotiators.
He made these remarks before the meetings began, according to Censor.NET.
"One session is expected – our discussion – followed by another session with the European (representatives – ed.). Several sessions are important," said Zelenskyy.
What is known about the visit to Kyiv
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that Witkoff and Kushner had arrived in Ukraine.
- In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are in Ukraine on an official visit.
- Zelenskyy began the meeting with Trump’s envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.
- Zelenskyy later reported that negotiations had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.
What led up to it?
- It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.
- At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The negotiations lasted over three hours.
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