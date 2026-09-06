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News Attack on Dnipro Russian strikes on warehouses
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Enemy attacked warehouses of logistics company in Dnipro: there are casualties and fire has broken out

Russia struck depots in Dnipro

Today, 6 September, Russian troops launched an attack on Dnipro, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a logistics company as a result of the Russian strike.

He later added that two people had been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.

Medical staff are providing the necessary assistance to those affected.

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Dnipro (877) shoot out (18723) Dnipropetrovsk region (1591) Dniprovskyy district (333)
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