Enemy attacked warehouses of logistics company in Dnipro: there are casualties and fire has broken out

Today, 6 September, Russian troops launched an attack on Dnipro, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

As reported, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a logistics company as a result of the Russian strike.

He later added that two people had been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.

Medical staff are providing the necessary assistance to those affected.

See more: "Bring Fedorov back": Ukrainians take to streets for 23rd consecutive day. PHOTOS