Enemy attacked warehouses of logistics company in Dnipro: there are casualties and fire has broken out
Today, 6 September, Russian troops launched an attack on Dnipro, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As reported, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a logistics company as a result of the Russian strike.
He later added that two people had been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro.
Medical staff are providing the necessary assistance to those affected.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password