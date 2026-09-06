"Root causes of war" that need to be addressed are Putin himself, - Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius stated that the real "root causes of the war" are the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Putin is the root cause of the war

Kubilius noted that, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s negotiators in Moscow, Putin reiterated that the most important thing was to "eliminate the root causes of the war".

"These 'root causes of the war' are Putin himself, his decision to occupy Crimea in 2014 and to launch a full-scale invasion in 2022," he emphasised.

The European Commissioner also added that this was the first time he had agreed with Putin: "The real ‘root causes of the war’ must be addressed."

Read more: Putin on Zelenskyy’s statement about danger in Russian skies: "This is call for state terrorism"





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