Koretskyi discussed funding for Ukraine with partners: Cost of war is rising, and more resources are needed

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, together with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of the Economy, discussed the state of public finances and Ukraine’s needs for this year and next with representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported on Serhii Koretskyi’s Telegram channel.

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Ukraine is preparing for winter and needs additional resources

According to the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian side has informed its partners of the consequences of Russia’s acts of terror against businesses and civilian infrastructure.

The meeting also covered the government’s key priorities and challenges in the economic and social spheres in the run-up to winter.

Separately, the Ukrainian side confirmed its readiness to continue with European integration reforms. This is necessary to speed up the relevant decisions and secure macro-financial assistance.

Koretskyi noted that the cost of waging war is rising. According to him, Russia has significantly increased its production and launches of drones and missiles.

"The enemy has significantly ramped up the production and deployment of drones and missiles, and Ukraine must respond accordingly; this requires more resources," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Government recommends that Kyiv shorten curfew – from 01:00 to 05:00, – Koretskyi

The government is counting on joint decisions by its partners

Koretskyi stated that Ukraine is counting on joint decisions to secure the necessary funding.

At the same time, the government has an action plan to carry out its part of the work required to receive the international aid earmarked for this year.

"We share the same vision for the next steps. The main conclusion of the meeting is that Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are not alone in facing the enemy," the Prime Minister said.