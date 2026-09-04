Government recommends that Kyiv shorten curfew – from 01:00 to 05:00, – Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to classify air raid alerts as either yellow or red depending on the type of threat, as well as changes to transport services and the curfew.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Two alert levels

Air raid alerts will now be categorised by level of danger: a yellow alert will indicate a drone attack, whilst a red alert will signify an increased threat of a missile or combined strike.

According to Koretskyi, the economy must continue to function, so during a yellow alert, businesses will be able to operate provided they strictly adhere to safety requirements — in particular, ensuring that visitors and staff have access to shelters. Where shelters are not yet available, the government is giving three months to resolve this issue.

A red alert level, on the other hand, will mean a mandatory shutdown of operations and people moving to shelters.

Read more: Curfew in Ukraine may be shortened: authorities are preparing changes

Transport and curfew in Kyiv

The government recommends ensuring the metro in Kyiv operates at full capacity during a yellow alert and, where necessary, increasing the number of surface transport services so that people can get to work, hospitals and metro stations.

The application of the curfew will also be refined – in particular in Kyiv regarding the movement of transit freight transport and the transport of passengers to and from railway stations. Local authorities have been advised to adjust the curfew hours to run from 01:00 to 05:00.

Read more: Procedure for organizing traffic across bridges during air-raid alerts in Kyiv will be reviewed – Klitschko

Mobile shelters

The government has issued a clear directive to speed up the installation and fitting out of additional mobile shelters in communities to protect people from falling debris.

According to Koretskyi, the aim of all these changes is to protect people whilst preventing enemy attacks from paralysing the functioning of cities, the economy and critical infrastructure.

Read more: New alert levels to be introduced in Ukraine to indicate threat from Russia. There will be changes for Kyiv – Zelenskyy