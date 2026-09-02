New alert levels to be introduced in Ukraine to indicate threat from Russia. There will be changes for Kyiv – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new rules for responding to Russian aerial attacks, including measures concerning Kyiv’s security.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi briefed the president on preparations for measures responding to changes in Russia’s tactics for striking Ukraine — the use of drones to wear down civilian life in cities and normal economic activity throughout the country.

New alert levels

The first step will be to update the threat warning systems by introducing two designation levels: yellow and red. The General Staff and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the government, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, will determine weekly which threat indicators correspond to each level. As a baseline, the yellow level will indicate a drone raid, while the red level will indicate a missile threat, including the threat of ballistic and large-scale attacks.

Alert sounds will also change according to the threat level. The repeated use of the siren to signal the all-clear has already been cancelled — the siren will sound only at the beginning of an alert. Clearer and differentiated alert sounds are being prepared, along with more precise geographical targeting of alerts to specific areas facing an actual threat.

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Operation of government agencies and businesses during alerts

Together with local governments, the military, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, the government must establish clear criteria for the operation of government agencies, businesses and other facilities during the yellow threat level. Standards governing the location of shelters in cities and communities, including mobile shelters, will also be updated, while businesses will receive additional support to scale up the deployment of modular shelters.

Changes for Kyiv

In Kyiv, public transport operating procedures during alerts will be revised. In particular, the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line will operate fully during the yellow level, while the number of surface transport vehicles will be significantly increased to compensate for suspensions on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line and provide an alternative route between the Lisova and Dnipro stations.

The curfew in the capital will also be shortened. Other cities will be asked to review their curfew hours, taking into account actual security and business needs.

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Education and healthcare

The rules governing the operation of schools and kindergartens will remain unchanged — the educational process must be organised in the interests of children and parents. The Cabinet of Ministers will provide additional financial support for medical facilities to maintain the proper operation of state and municipal healthcare services.

Regular review of measures

A weekly audit of threat response procedures involving the government, local authorities, businesses, the military, security agencies and state-owned companies is being introduced to promptly update measures protecting lives in accordance with the actual situation in cities and communities, Zelenskyy added.

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