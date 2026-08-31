Procedure for organizing traffic across bridges during air-raid alerts in Kyiv will be reviewed – Klitschko

The Kyiv authorities, together with the military, plan to review safety rules in the capital and traffic arrangements on bridges during air-raid alerts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council was held.

"Among the main issues is, in particular, an appeal to the government regarding amendments to the safety protocols in force in the capital. Based on the updated protocols, separate rules governing the functioning of the city under the current conditions will be formulated.

Together with the military, we will also review the procedure for organizing traffic across Kyiv’s bridges during air-raid alerts. We will then submit the resulting procedure to the government," Klitschko said.

See more: Kyiv under attack from Russia for fourth day running: emergency services extinguished fire covering an area of 3,000 square metres. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, the government announced that it was developing solutions for transport and logistics operations during prolonged air-raid alerts.

See more: This morning, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: buildings and an administrative building were damaged in Sviatoshynskyi district. PHOTOS