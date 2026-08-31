Procedure for organizing traffic across bridges during air-raid alerts in Kyiv will be reviewed – Klitschko
The Kyiv authorities, together with the military, plan to review safety rules in the capital and traffic arrangements on bridges during air-raid alerts.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
A meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council was held.
"Among the main issues is, in particular, an appeal to the government regarding amendments to the safety protocols in force in the capital. Based on the updated protocols, separate rules governing the functioning of the city under the current conditions will be formulated.
Together with the military, we will also review the procedure for organizing traffic across Kyiv’s bridges during air-raid alerts. We will then submit the resulting procedure to the government," Klitschko said.
Background
- Earlier, the government announced that it was developing solutions for transport and logistics operations during prolonged air-raid alerts.
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