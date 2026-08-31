We are working on solutions for transport and logistics operations during prolonged air raid alerts, - Kalashnyk

Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Community and Territorial Development, held an operational meeting on transport and logistics during prolonged air raid alerts.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Mykola Kalashnyk on Sunday evening.

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Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing transport for prolonged alerts

Kalashnyk held a meeting with the team from JSC ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’, led by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, the Kyiv City Military Administration and the military command.

During the meeting, they discussed transport and logistics operations during prolonged air raid alerts.

"People’s safety comes first. At the same time, we must ensure the stable operation of trains connecting the whole country," Kalashnyk said.

Read more: Curfew restrictions lifted for transit traffic in Odesa region

According to him, "Ukrzaliznytsia" continues to develop threat monitoring and response systems in coordination with the military.

In particular, they are looking into the round-the-clock operation of stations, the dispersal of trains and passengers, and measures to prevent trains from arriving simultaneously at adjacent platforms.

There are also plans to reduce the time taken for passengers to board and alight. To this end, checks may be simplified in the event of an elevated threat level.

Read more: Russia attacked the railway in Kyiv and Odesa region: foreman was killed in Darnytsia, and station in Rozdilna was damaged

A differentiated alert system, tailored to the type of threat, is being developed separately. Changes to the curfew regime in Kyiv and the surrounding region are also under consideration.

"This is necessary for logistics, the movement of people and the functioning of the economy," the minister noted.

Incidentally, on Sunday, 30 August, residents of the Lublin Voivodeship in Poland received an alert warning them of a Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Curfew in Sumy region shortened to 4 hours: for farmers to work more effectively