Curfew restrictions lifted for transit traffic in Odesa region
Curfew restrictions on transit traffic have been revised in the Odesa region.
The Odesa Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET informs.
The Regional Military Administration has lifted restrictions on the transit of all types of vehicles in both directions along roads of national importance.
The route runs from the Kyiv highway via the Odesa bypass towards the international border crossing points at Palanca, Starokozache, Orlivka and Reni.
Transit to border crossings now available without curfew restrictions
The changes primarily concern people crossing the borders with Moldova and Romania in both directions.
They will now be able to reach the border crossings faster and spend less time travelling.
- It was previously reported that the protective structure had been removed from the Duke de Richelieu monument in Odesa.
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