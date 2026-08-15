Drones launched massive attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: shoe factory was hit. PHOTOS

In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region, enemy drones launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What are the consequences?

According to the Regional State Administration, the area around a shoe factory was hit multiple times. Warehouses and a canteen were damaged. Fires broke out. Fires also broke out on the premises of a disused factory and an abandoned private residential building. Firefighters have now extinguished all the fires.







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No casualties were reported

According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

What led up to this?

According to the Air Force, 124 out of 152 enemy UAVs and 3 ‘Banderols’ drones were neutralised overnight.