Russia attacked south of Odesa region: one person was injured. PHOTO
On the night of 14 August, Russian troops attacked the south of the Odesa region. The strikes targeted residential areas, warehouses and open terrain; one person was injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
Fires broke out at several sites following the attack. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scenes and extinguished the blazes.
One person was injured as a result of the Russian attack. Work is currently underway at the sites to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.
Consequences of the attack
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