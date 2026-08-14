Russia attacked south of Odesa region: one person was injured. PHOTO

On the night of 14 August, Russian troops attacked the south of the Odesa region. The strikes targeted residential areas, warehouses and open terrain; one person was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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Fires broke out at several sites following the attack. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scenes and extinguished the blazes.

One person was injured as a result of the Russian attack. Work is currently underway at the sites to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.

Consequences of the attack

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