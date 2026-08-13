SBI finds "black box" of MiG-29 fighter jet that crashed in Odesa region. PHOTOS

State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) officers have found the flight recorder of the fighter jet that crashed while carrying out a combat mission in the Berezivka district of Odesa region on 10 August 2026.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SBI press centre.

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Investigation details

The "black box" sustained thermal damage in the fire. Specialists are currently working to restore it and retrieve data from the final minutes of the flight.

Investigators are considering several possible causes of the aviation accident. None has yet been definitively confirmed.

The investigation is under the personal supervision of the SBI Director. In particular, investigators are examining the technical condition of the missile fired by the pilot at an enemy UAV and whether it was fit for use at the time of launch.

See more: MiG-29 crash in Odesa region: SBI has opened inquiry and is searching for ’black box’. PHOTO

Investigators are also checking compliance with the rules governing flight preparation, flight operations and aircraft use. They are examining the fighter jet’s wreckage, materials from the crash site and testimony from service members.











Background

On the evening of 10 August, a MiG-29 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy UAVs. An emergency occurred, causing the aircraft to catch fire and the pilot to lose control.

The pilot managed to eject. His life is not in danger.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the crash under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or flight preparation procedures, as well as aircraft operating rules, resulting in a crash.

Read more: MiG-29 crashes during combat mission in Odesa region: pilot ejects