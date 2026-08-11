MiG-29 crash in Odesa region: SBI has opened inquiry and is searching for ’black box’. PHOTO

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have opened a criminal investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian Armed Forces MiG-29 fighter jet, which occurred on the evening of 10 August 2026 in the Berezivka district of the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Bureau of Investigation’s press centre.

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The aircraft was engaged in shooting down enemy UAVs

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy drones.

"However, during the active phase of the operation, an emergency situation arose, causing the aircraft to catch fire and the pilot to lose control, though he managed to eject. His life is not in danger," the State Bureau of Investigation explained.

Immediately after the fighter jet crashed, an investigative team from the State Bureau of Investigation travelled to the scene and worked there throughout the night. Bureau staff surveyed the area, recovered and documented the aircraft wreckage, gathered the necessary evidence, and interviewed witnesses and military personnel.

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The search for the flight data recorder – the so-called ‘black box’ – is currently underway.

What led up to the crash?

It was reported yesterday that a MiG-29 crashed whilst carrying out a combat mission in the Odesa region: the pilot ejected.

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