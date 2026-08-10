MiG-29 crashes during combat mission in Odesa region: pilot ejects

On the evening of 10 August 2026, an Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet was lost while carrying out a combat mission. The pilot ejected.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The pilot was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy aerial targets in the Odesa region. According to preliminary information, an emergency occurred during the launch of an air-launched missile, causing the aircraft to catch fire and the pilot to lose control, although he attempted to save the plane," the statement reads.

The pilot reportedly ejected successfully. He was evacuated to a medical facility.

The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

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It should be recalled:

On 29 July, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported losing contact with an F-16 fighter jet. An emergency occurred on board the aircraft, forcing the pilot to eject.