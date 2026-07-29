Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jet, pilot ejects – Air Force
On Wednesday, 29 July, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost contact with an F-16 fighter jet. An in-flight emergency occurred aboard the aircraft, forcing the pilot to eject.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Pilot ejects
"While flying a combat mission to intercept enemy aerial targets in one of the sectors of the front, the pilot encountered an in-flight emergency and was forced to eject, according to preliminary information," the statement said.
The pilot is safe. He was successfully evacuated and taken to a medical facility for examination and diagnostic tests.
Cause of crash under investigation
Experts and law enforcement officers are working at the crash site. No civilian casualties or damage have been reported.
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
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