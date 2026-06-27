MiG-29 aircraft was lost during combat mission in Poltava region: pilot survived after ejecting

A MiG-29 fighter jet was lost whilst carrying out a combat mission in the Poltava region on the night of 27 June. The pilot successfully ejected and was evacuated to a medical facility. The causes of the incident are being investigated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

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"On the night of 27 June 2026, contact was lost with a MiG-29 fighter jet belonging to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was carrying out a combat mission in the Poltava region," the statement reads.

The military confirmed the loss of the aircraft, whilst reporting that the Ukrainian pilot had successfully ejected. After landing, he made contact with the search and rescue team and was promptly evacuated to a medical facility for examination and to receive the necessary treatment.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

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