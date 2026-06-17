Plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region: pilot Bohdan Zahorulko and 23-year-old navigator Bohdan Babenko were killed. PHOTO
The victims of the Su-24M plane crash in the Khmelnytskyi region were the pilot Bohdan Zahorulko and 23-year-old soldier Bohdan Babenko from the Bohodukhiv community.
In particular, the mayor of Bohodukhiv, Volodymyr Belyi, announced Babenko’s death on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
"Yesterday, whilst carrying out a combat mission, our fellow countryman, Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Oleksandrovych BABENKO, a navigator with the Petro Franko 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, was killed in a crash involving a Su-24M frontline bomber in the skies over Khmelnytskyi Oblast," the statement reads.
What is known about Babenko?
As noted, he first graduated from a military lyceum and later from the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University.
"For his parents, Bohdan was their only son, their whole world, their rock and their greatest pride. There are no words that could heal this terrible wound in his mother and father’s hearts," the mayor said.
Pilot Bohdan Zahorulko has died
Meanwhile, the All-Ukrainian Professional Pilots’ Union reports that one of Antonov’s finest test pilots, Bohdan Zahorulko, has passed away.
"He is known to the general public for performing ‘barrel rolls’ on an Indian An-32RE. After the outbreak of full-scale war, Bohdan Hryhorovych was one of the few pilots who did not leave for Germany, but instead joined the Air Force and, having mastered the Su-24M, defended our country at the controls. He has always commanded my utmost respect, both as a pilot and as a person. In particular, for his respectful attitude towards the maintenance crew. The country must know its heroes," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that a Su-24M bomber crashed in the Khmelnytskyi region: the pilot and navigator were killed.
- The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crash of the Su-24M in the Khmelnytskyi region.
- Work has now begun on decoding the flight recorder, and an internal investigation has been launched.
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