Plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region: pilot Bohdan Zahorulko and 23-year-old navigator Bohdan Babenko were killed. PHOTO

The victims of the Su-24M plane crash in the Khmelnytskyi region were the pilot Bohdan Zahorulko and 23-year-old soldier Bohdan Babenko from the Bohodukhiv community.

In particular, the mayor of Bohodukhiv, Volodymyr Belyi, announced Babenko’s death on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Yesterday, whilst carrying out a combat mission, our fellow countryman, Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Oleksandrovych BABENKO, a navigator with the Petro Franko 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, was killed in a crash involving a Su-24M frontline bomber in the skies over Khmelnytskyi Oblast," the statement reads.





Read more: Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died while repelling Russian attack

What is known about Babenko?

As noted, he first graduated from a military lyceum and later from the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University.

"For his parents, Bohdan was their only son, their whole world, their rock and their greatest pride. There are no words that could heal this terrible wound in his mother and father’s hearts," the mayor said.

See more: Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region: analysis of flight recorder has begun, and official investigation has been launched. PHOTO

Pilot Bohdan Zahorulko has died

Meanwhile, the All-Ukrainian Professional Pilots’ Union reports that one of Antonov’s finest test pilots, Bohdan Zahorulko, has passed away.

"He is known to the general public for performing ‘barrel rolls’ on an Indian An-32RE. After the outbreak of full-scale war, Bohdan Hryhorovych was one of the few pilots who did not leave for Germany, but instead joined the Air Force and, having mastered the Su-24M, defended our country at the controls. He has always commanded my utmost respect, both as a pilot and as a person. In particular, for his respectful attitude towards the maintenance crew. The country must know its heroes," the statement reads.

Read more: Su-24M bomber crashed in Khmelnytskyi region: pilot and navigator killed

What led up to this?