Su-24M plane crash in Khmelnytskyi region: analysis of flight recorder has begun, and official investigation has been launched. PHOTO

An investigation is underway in the Khmelnytskyi region into the circumstances surrounding the crash of a military aircraft, in which two pilots were killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A pre-trial investigation has been launched

Under the procedural supervision of the Khmelnytskyi Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Western Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the plane crash that occurred on 16 June 2026 in the Shepetivka district.

The details have been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (breach of flight rules or preparation for flights, resulting in serious consequences).

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who died while repelling Russian attack

Details

According to preliminary reports, at around 19:05, a Su-24M military aircraft crashed whilst carrying out a training flight. Two crew members – pilots aged 55 and 23 – were killed in the accident.







"Initial investigative measures are currently underway. Law enforcement agencies are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy, including the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with training requirements and flight procedures, as well as other factors that may have led to the crash," the statement reads.

An internal investigation has been launched

It is also noted that, as part of the criminal proceedings, an internal investigation has been launched within the military unit and at the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A commission has been set up at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine to investigate the air crash.

Measures are currently being taken to decode the flight recorder, and the examination of the crash site is continuing.

Watch more: Three years have passed since plane crash in Brovary that killed leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs. VIDEO

What led up to this?