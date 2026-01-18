Three years have passed since plane crash in Brovary that killed leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs. VIDEO

Three years have passed since the tragedy in Brovary. The plane crash claimed the lives of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was recalled by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Klymenko say?

"We remember the people we worked with — people of great responsibility and sacrifice. We remember the residents of Brovary who died. On that terrible day, the plane crash took the lives of 14 people," he said.

See also: Plane crash in Brovary: State Bureau of Investigation refers case to court. Five State Emergency Service officials charged

List of victims:

🕯Denis Monastyrsky

🕯Yevhen Yenin

🕯Yuriy Lubkovych

🕯Mykola Anats'kyi

🕯Andriy Marynchenko

🕯Mykhailo Pavlushko

🕯Tetyana Shutyak

🕯Oleksandr Vasylenko

🕯Kostyantyn Kovalenko

🕯Ivan Kasyanov

🕯Olena and Milana Ponomarenko

🕯Marina Hranovskaya

🕯Tetiana Boichenko

See also: Plane crash in Brovary: State Bureau of Investigations refers case to court. Five State Emergency Service officials charged

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 January 2023, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility in Brovary. It later became known that the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

It was later reported that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had been killed in the crash. According to updated information, after identification, 14 people were found dead at the crash site, including one child and nine people who were on board. Twenty-five people were injured.