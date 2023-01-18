ENG
In Brovary, aircraft crashed into social infrastructure object, - PO. VIDEO

In Brovary, Kyiv region, the aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure object.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Brovary. An aircraft has just crashed into a social infrastructure facility. We are investigating the details of the victims and the circumstances. The emergency services and all services are already on the scene," the message says.

According to Telegram channels, it is about a kindergarten. It is reported that a fire broke out at the place where the object fell. There is currently no official confirmation regarding these details.

Iryna Prianishnikova, the spokeswoman for the police of the Kyiv region, reported that a helicopter fell near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region, and a fire broke out.

Brovary (36) children (924) kindergarten (33) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (153)
