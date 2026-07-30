State Bureau of Investigation is establishing causes of F-16 fighter jet crash in Poltava region. PHOTO

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigations have launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of an F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force, which occurred whilst the aircraft was carrying out a combat mission in the Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI’s press office.

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Circumstances of the crash

According to preliminary information, on 29 July 2026 at around 06:45 p.m., an F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force crashed in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region whilst carrying out a combat mission.

The pilot managed to eject. His life is not currently in danger.

Read more: Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jet, pilot ejects – Air Force

"Immediately after the incident, an investigative team from the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation in Poltava was dispatched to the crash site. Urgent investigative (search) measures continued throughout the night and are continuing this morning," the statement reads.

All the circumstances of the air crash are being established.

Details of the incident have been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of flight rules or rules governing flight preparation, as well as rules governing the operation of aircraft, resulting in a crash.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

What led up to it?

It was reported the day before that Ukraine had lost an F-16 fighter jet, and the pilot had ejected.