Curfew in Ukraine may be shortened: authorities are preparing changes

Ukraine is planning to review its approach to the curfew.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his Telegram channel.

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There are plans to shorten the curfew in Kyiv

At present, the curfew in Kyiv is in force from 00:00 to 05:00.

There are also plans to review the rules governing the capital’s operations during air raid alerts.

The changes may affect public transport, the underground and other elements of the city’s infrastructure.

Read more: Curfew restrictions lifted for transit traffic in Odesa region

Other towns and cities may also change their restrictions

Changes to the curfew may also affect other towns and villages. Local authorities will be asked to review the current restrictions and, if necessary, adjust their time limits.

Decisions must be taken with due regard for people’s safety and the ability of businesses to operate normally.

It was previously reported that Ukraine plans to change its approach to air raid alerts. Instead of a single signal, the aim is to introduce two levels of alert – ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ – depending on the nature of the threat.