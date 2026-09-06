Russia is attacking Ukraine with jet-powered UAVs on 6 September, - Air Force

On the evening of 6 September, Russian drone attacks continued. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 18:48 – A jet-powered UAV was spotted on the border between the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading north-west.

At 18:49 – a UAV heading for Kharkiv from the north.

At 18:51 – a UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north-east.

At 18:58 – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Slobozhanskyi in the Kharkiv region from the south-east.

At 19:09 – a UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north.

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

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