ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13726 visitors online
News Attack of drones
2 023 11

Russia is attacking Ukraine with jet-powered UAVs on 6 September, - Air Force

Drone attack

On the evening of 6 September, Russian drone attacks continued. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movements of enemy drones

At 18:48 – A jet-powered UAV was spotted on the border between the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading north-west.

At 18:49 – a UAV heading for Kharkiv from the north.

At 18:51 – a UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north-east.

At 18:58 – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Slobozhanskyi in the Kharkiv region from the south-east.

At 19:09 – a UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north.

During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!

Watch more: Ukrainian F-16 shoots down Russian "Geran" in mid-air: moment of interception. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (2938) shoot out (18723) attack (1087) Shahed (1563)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 