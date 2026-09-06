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Russia is attacking Ukraine with jet-powered UAVs on 6 September, - Air Force
On the evening of 6 September, Russian drone attacks continued. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions across Ukraine due to the threat of strikes.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movements of enemy drones
At 18:48 – A jet-powered UAV was spotted on the border between the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading north-west.
At 18:49 – a UAV heading for Kharkiv from the north.
At 18:51 – a UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north-east.
At 18:58 – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Slobozhanskyi in the Kharkiv region from the south-east.
At 19:09 – a UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the north.
During an air-raid alert, stay in safe places!
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