Oil depot in Sochi, which was hit during attack on 4 September, is on fire again. VIDEO

An oil depot in Sochi, Russia, which was damaged during an attack on 4 September, has caught fire again.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian and monitoring Telegram channels.

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According to their reports, following the initial strike, the facility smouldered throughout the day, and a major fire subsequently broke out on the site.

Due to the large-scale blaze and heavy smoke, local residents are being urged to keep their windows tightly closed.

Footage has appeared online showing thick black smoke rising above the city. Local residents fear that combustion products from burning oil derivatives may have been released into the air as a result of the fire, and that under certain weather conditions, contaminated fallout could occur in the region. However, there is currently no information to suggest that so-called ‘oil rain’ has been recorded in Sochi.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery, airfield, and three air defense facilities in Russia hit, - General Staff