Ryazan oil refinery, airfield, and three air defense facilities in Russia hit, - General Staff
On the night of September 6, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on the Refinery in Ryazan
Yes, an oil refinery in Ryazan, Ryazan region, Russian Federation, has been hit.
A fire has been reported on the company's premises. The oil refinery is involved in supplying the Russian aggressor's armed forces.
Damage in the Rostov Region
- In addition, the "Rostov-on-Don" airfield in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation was struck. A fire was reported in the vicinity of the facility.
- In addition, in the Rostov region, our troops struck the "Podlyot" radar station and two "Pantsir-S1" air defense missile systems.
The General Staff added that the extent of the damage is still being determined.
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