On the night of September 6, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on the Refinery in Ryazan

Yes, an oil refinery in Ryazan, Ryazan region, Russian Federation, has been hit.

A fire has been reported on the company's premises. The oil refinery is involved in supplying the Russian aggressor's armed forces.

Watch more: Drones attacked Ryazan: fire broke out at oil refinery, – media reports. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Damage in the Rostov Region

In addition, the "Rostov-on-Don" airfield in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation was struck. A fire was reported in the vicinity of the facility.

In addition, in the Rostov region, our troops struck the "Podlyot" radar station and two "Pantsir-S1" air defense missile systems.

The General Staff added that the extent of the damage is still being determined.