China asked Ukraine to refrain from striking Vladivostok during visit of Chinese delegation, - media

Beijing has asked Kyiv to refrain from any potential strikes on the territory of Vladivostok, Russia, during the Eastern Economic Forum.

This was reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo News, citing its own sources, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the publication, the diplomatic request was related to a visit to the city by a high-level Chinese delegation led by the Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing officials justified their request by citing the need to "ensure security in the region," which directly borders China and is of strategic economic importance to both countries.

According to Kyodo News sources, the Ukrainian side took this request into account and agreed to refrain from attacks in the area during the Chinese delegation’s visit.

Read more: China will step up coordination on Ukraine to achieve political settlement of war, - Xi Jinping