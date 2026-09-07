Russian economy is weakening, but it may have enough resources for war until 2028, - DIU

Russia's resources for the war against Ukraine may last through 2027 and 2028, despite economic problems.

According to Censor.NET, Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, made this statement in an interview with Ukrinform.

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According to him, Russia’s financial situation is now significantly worse than it was at the start of the full-scale war. Among the main problems, he cited an acute labor shortage, a growing federal budget deficit, and a deteriorating situation in the banking sector.

At the same time, Russia still has sufficient reserves to continue hostilities.

"At the same time, it still has enough resources to wage war against Ukraine. We do not rule out that these resources will be sufficient for both 2027 and 2028," emphasized the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Sanctions should deprive Russia of access to technology

Ivashchenko noted that coordinated efforts by Ukraine and its international partners are necessary to wear down the Russian military machine. He identified sanctions as a key tool, stating that they should effectively restrict Russia’s access to essential technologies.

"We understand which countries supply the Russian Federation with electronic components, machine tools, and specialized chemicals. Many front companies are emerging that import goods into Russia that are then used by its military machine against us," Ivashchenko said.

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