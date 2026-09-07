Russia is preparing for new wave of mobilization—up to 600,000 people could be drafted, - DIU

Russia is preparing for a new wave of mobilization. In 2026–2027, Russia may draft an additional 600,000 people.

According to Censor.NET, Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, spoke about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

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"Last week, Putin stated that he allegedly has no plans for an additional mobilization and called talk of it an information attack. But in 2021, he similarly denied preparations for a full-scale invasion. Therefore, we base our assessment not on his statements, but on intelligence information," Ivashchenko noted.

He added that, overall, the Russian command is considering the possibility of additionally mobilizing about 600,000 people between 2026 and 2027—approximately 300,000 this year and the same number next year.

The Kremlin needs additional forces for offensive operations

Without a new wave of mobilization, Russia is currently capable of largely compensating for its losses and maintaining the strength of its forces on the Ukrainian front.

However, to expand the scale of the war and carry out further military objectives, the Kremlin will need additional troops.

"If the Kremlin wants not only to maintain the current scale of the war but also to carry out further military objectives—in particular, the complete occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions—they will need additional personnel," Ivashchenko added.

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