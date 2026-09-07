In Kharkiv, Tesla crashed into power line pole, killing National Guard soldier and female passenger: SBI is investigating case. PHOTOS
A soldier from the Ukrainian National Guard and a civilian woman were killed in a traffic accident in Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.
"Officials from the SBI have launched a pre-trial investigation into a traffic accident in Kharkiv that claimed the lives of a member of the Ukrainian National Guard and a civilian," the statement reads.
The driver lost control of the vehicle
On September 5, 2026, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a servicemember was driving a Tesla along Heroes of Kharkiv Avenue.
Preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power line pole located along the roadway.
A National Guard driver and a female passenger were killed
As a result of the traffic accident, the driver and a female passenger were killed at the scene.
Currently, State Bureau of Investigation officials are conducting a series of urgent procedural actions to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.
The pretrial investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
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