In Kharkiv, Tesla crashed into power line pole, killing National Guard soldier and female passenger: SBI is investigating case. PHOTOS

A soldier from the Ukrainian National Guard and a civilian woman were killed in a traffic accident in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

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"Officials from the SBI have launched a pre-trial investigation into a traffic accident in Kharkiv that claimed the lives of a member of the Ukrainian National Guard and a civilian," the statement reads.

The driver lost control of the vehicle

On September 5, 2026, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a servicemember was driving a Tesla along Heroes of Kharkiv Avenue.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power line pole located along the roadway.

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A National Guard driver and a female passenger were killed

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver and a female passenger were killed at the scene.

Currently, State Bureau of Investigation officials are conducting a series of urgent procedural actions to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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