TCR employee in Odesa region ran over 2-year-old boy and fled scene of accident, – police. PHOTO

In the Odesa region, an employee of the district TCR and SS ran over a two-year-old boy during a mobilization warning and fled the scene of the accident. The injured child was taken to hospital.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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The child had wandered away from his father

The accident occurred on the evening of 3 September in one of the villages in the Balt community.

According to preliminary police reports, an employee of the Regional TCR and SS was conducting a mobilisation warning when he ran over a two-and-a-half-year-old boy.

"The boy walked away from his father, with whom he had been standing on the road, after which he was hit by a vehicle. An employee of the Regional TCR and SS left the scene of the road traffic accident," law enforcement officials reported.

The child sustained injuries and was hospitalised. There is currently no information on his condition.





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The police have opened an investigation

Details of the incident have been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – breach of road safety regulations resulting in bodily injury – and Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – leaving a person in danger.

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS stated that they are assisting with the investigation and are keen to ensure an impartial establishment of all the circumstances surrounding the road traffic accident. They also urged people not to spread unverified information until the investigation is complete.

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