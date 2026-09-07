Verkhovna Rada is speeding up consideration of 46 draft laws on which Ukraine’s funding and assistance from its partners depend, - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada plans to speed up work on 46 draft laws relating to the fulfilment of Ukraine’s commitments to its international partners. These include, in particular, the terms of the Ukraine Facility programme and cooperation with the IMF.

This was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the status of all 46 draft laws was discussed during a meeting attended by parliamentary leadership, government representatives and the chairs of parliamentary committees.

Some of the bills are already being considered by the Verkhovna Rada at first or second reading, whilst others are still awaiting registration or will be resubmitted.

Separately, the meeting participants discussed the drafting of amendments, cooperation between parliamentary committees and the government, and speeding up the passage of the necessary decisions.

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"We do not have time to delay parliamentary decisions on which the country’s financial stability and the support of our partners depend," emphasised Stefanchuk.

According to him, parliament should use the coming weeks to consider these draft laws as quickly and effectively as possible.