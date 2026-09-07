Drone supply situation is terrible – Butusov. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV company in the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, reported a critical shortage of drones on the front line.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"The drone supply situation is simply terrible. It feels as though no one in the state, apart from the troops engaged in combat, cares about this at all. There have been no changes in approach. Unfortunately, the shortage we had under previous ministers remains under the current one," Butusov stressed.

According to the commander, troops receive a negligible number of drones.

"These are completely insufficient to carry out combat missions in full, or even to a limited extent. Why is this happening? For now, I can only state the fact," Butusov said.

The commander also stressed that there are shortages of both personnel and drones on the front line.

Read more: Several dozen occupiers infiltrated Kupiansk by crossing Oskil River – Butusov