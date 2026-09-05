Several dozen occupiers infiltrated Kupiansk by crossing Oskil River – Butusov

Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, described the situation in the Kupiansk area of the Kharkiv region. According to him, several dozen Russian occupiers took advantage of the weather and "greenery" to cross the Oskil River and infiltrate the city. The enemy is also attempting to infiltrate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. At the same time, Khartiia defenders have managed to stabilise the defences north of the city.

Butusov spoke about this during a broadcast hosted by journalist Iryna Romaliiska on the Butusov.Plus YouTube channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy infiltration

"The battle for Kupiansk continues. Taking advantage of the "greenery," good weather, and warm water in the river, the enemy managed to cross the Oskil and to infiltrate the city again. Several dozen Russian infantrymen made their way into Kupiansk. The enemy is also infiltrating Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. There are indeed problems there. Nevertheless, we retain control of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kupiansk, and the fight against enemy groups infiltrating through our battle formations continues every day," the commander said.

Watch more: Occupiers step up activity near Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi after failed assaults on Kupiansk – 4th SHMB. VIDEO

Advance by Ukrainian defenders

At the same time, the serviceman confirmed the accuracy of the DeepState analytical map’s data on the stabilisation of the situation north of Kupiansk towards Dvorichna, where the 23rd Assault Regiment is operating.

"Commenting on the DeepState map, I can say that it objectively depicts the situation in the precise sector where the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Khartiia Corps, commanded by Major Hamlet Avahian, is currently operating. He is our commander, and this is the sector where we are operating. Foreign assault troops, together with Ukrainian infantry moving in behind them to consolidate the positions, have indeed managed to significantly stabilise the defences north of Kupiansk towards Dvorichna and have created serious problems for the enemy. The map reflects the actual situation, and the situation in this sector has been stabilised," Butusov said.

Watch more: Assault troops from R.U.G. Regiment of ’Khariia’ Corps have cleared further 2 km² of woodland west of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

Key task before cold weather

He stressed that the fighting north of the city would be crucial to the defence of this entire section of the front in the coming months.

"Before winter arrives, the leaves fall, and temperatures drop, we need to stabilise the front north of Kupiansk — precisely where our advance has finally been marked on the map. We are making every effort to achieve this, including my strike UAV company. We are working to change the situation in this sector," Butusov added.

Watch more: Assault on hospital and 95 days on front line: "Skelia" fighters recount battles in Kupiansk. VIDEO