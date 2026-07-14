Occupiers step up activity near Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi after failed assaults on Kupiansk – 4th SHMB. VIDEO

Russian forces have stepped up their activity near Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi after unsuccessful attempts to break through to Kupiansk, using small groups and FPV drones for supplies.

Anastasiia Khaletska, head of the communications section of the 4th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade (SHMB), said this on Army TV, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the spokesperson, Russian troops are taking advantage of rain and strong winds to approach Ukrainian positions covertly.

These are not large-scale assaults but operations by small infantry groups. They are attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions undetected, hide in basements or other shelters, and wait for reinforcements to arrive.

"Our efforts are focused on detecting such small sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Radio intercepts play an important role because the enemy often disregards radio communication protocols. Reconnaissance is also operating effectively: as soon as the occupiers leave their shelters in search of water or food, they are promptly eliminated," the spokesperson said.

FPV drones are being used for resupply

The spokesperson also reported a new trend that has emerged in recent months: Russian forces are increasingly using FPV drones to supply their units.

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According to her, the occupiers use these drones to deliver small packages of provisions to shelters, as larger drones cannot cover the distance because of the extensive kill zone created by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russians conduct almost no evacuations of wounded personnel

At the same time, despite claims by the Russian side, unmanned ground vehicles are rarely used in this sector of the front.

"We do not see the enemy using unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to deliver supplies or carry out evacuations. The evacuation of the wounded or dead is rather the exception. If a service member is wounded, no one comes for them," the brigade representative stressed.

She explained that this was due to the dispersed deployment of Russian troops: individual groups may be located considerable distances apart and may not even know about nearby positions, effectively making an organized evacuation impossible.

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