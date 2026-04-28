Enemy is preparing assaults and stepping up activity in forest belts in Kupiansk direction, - "Pomsta" brigade. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, the situation remains under control but remains challenging. The enemy is advancing through wooded areas, building up its forces and hampering the logistics of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Valchiuk, an officer of the command group of the headquarters of the 1st Border Guard Command ‘Orion’ of the ‘Pomsta’ Brigade, on the programme ‘Ukrainian Focus. Morning’ on Slawa.TV and Espreso.

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"The situation is currently under control, but difficult. The Defence Forces are holding their positions and engaging the enemy, but there are certain logistical challenges, as the enemy has fairly good control over our supply routes. Furthermore, the presence of a water obstacle in the Kupiansk direction is forcing the Ukrainian Defence Forces to adjust their operations, and supplying units stationed on the left bank of the Oskil River is somewhat complicated," noted Valchiuk.

According to the officer, there is currently a noticeable increase in enemy activity in the Kupiansk direction. This is because the trees are not yet sufficiently covered in foliage, making it easier to detect the enemy’s movements on the approaches to Ukrainian frontline positions.

At the same time, the military official noted that with the onset of the so-called ‘green season’, when the vegetation becomes denser, the enemy is likely to step up its activities.

"The enemy is advancing very actively through the forest belts, trying to build up its forces and subsequently move on to assault operations. And this 'greenery' will make it harder to detect the enemy than it is now. But there are drones in the sky, soldiers are in their positions, and the Defence Forces are ready and will hold back any onslaught that comes our way," Valchiuk emphasised.

What preceded this?

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks in the areas of Novoosynove, Kindrashivka and towards Kupiansk and Kivsharivka.

Read more: Russia has intensified attempts to approach Kupiansk, - Trehubov