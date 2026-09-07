ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16332 visitors online
News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
647 0

Russians attack Kyiv region: Private house, warehouse and business damaged

Russian attack damages house, warehouse and business in Kyiv region

A private house, a car, a warehouse, and a business were damaged in a Russian attack on the Kyiv region. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

  • A private house and a passenger car were damaged in Brovary district.
  • A warehouse and a business were damaged in Boryspil district.

See more: Tortured civilians and used them as "human shields": two Russian soldiers sentenced to 10 and 12 years. PHOTO

"Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Emergency services are working at the sites, documenting the aftermath of the attack and helping people," the  Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

 Kyiv Regional Military Administration also urged people not to ignore air raid alerts.

Author: 

Kyiv region (1133)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 