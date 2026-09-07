Russians attack Kyiv region: Private house, warehouse and business damaged

A private house, a car, a warehouse, and a business were damaged in a Russian attack on the Kyiv region. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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A private house and a passenger car were damaged in Brovary district.

A warehouse and a business were damaged in Boryspil district.

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"Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Emergency services are working at the sites, documenting the aftermath of the attack and helping people," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration also urged people not to ignore air raid alerts.