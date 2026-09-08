Man who shot and killed director of fertility clinic was arrested in Kyiv

On the morning of September 8, Kyiv police detained a man who shot point-blank the 71-year-old director of a reproductive medicine clinic in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

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"Kyiv police have detained a suspect who shot the director of a reproductive medicine clinic at point-blank range in the Sviatoshynskyi district," the statement reads.

It is reported that the 71-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The investigation is currently underway. Full details to follow.

What led up to the incident?

On September 3, near a medical facility in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, an unknown assailant opened fire on a 71-year-old man, firing more than 20 shots.

Read more: Shooting in Kyiv: 71-year-old director of reproductive medicine clinic shot at point-blank range, - police. PHOTOS