Russia launched attack on Dnipro this morning: fire broke out in city (updated)

On the morning of September 8, 2026, the enemy launched an attack on Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack caused a fire. Emergency responders have already contained it.

Information about casualties is currently being verified.

No further details about the enemy attack are known at this time.

Read more: Enemy attacked warehouses of logistics company in Dnipro: there are casualties and fire has broken out

Updated information

As the Regional Military Administration later reported, one person was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro.

Medical personnel treated the 31-year-old woman at the scene. She declined to be hospitalized.