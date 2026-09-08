Train conductor was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, - ’UZ’

As a result of the Russian strike on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia passenger train, the conductor, who had returned to the carriages after the evacuation announcement, was killed.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of "UZ".

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A victim of an enemy attack

"Unfortunately, we have received confirmation of the death of our colleague as a result of an enemy attack on a passenger train – the conductor of the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia regional train," Ukrzaliznytsia has reported.

It is reported that she returned to the train after the evacuation order had been issued and the high-risk warning had been given. The enemy attack claimed her life.

"This tragedy serves as yet another reminder that every second counts during an evacuation. You must not return to the train or remain near it once a danger has been announced. We are once again seeing first-hand the consequences of disregarding these rules," the company added.

What led up to it?