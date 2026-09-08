91,000 people remain in Donetsk region: Regional Military Administration has warned of very difficult winter due to Russian attacks

Around 91,000 residents, including 4,368 children, remain in the part of the Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine. The authorities are urging people to evacuate and are warning that, due to constant Russian attacks, the coming winter in the region will be very difficult.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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A further 849 people, including 120 children, have been evacuated from settlements near the front line. The ‘White Angels’ police unit, ‘Phoenix’ rescue workers and charitable organisations are involved in the evacuation.

According to Filashkin, Russian troops continue to target civilian facilities, private and public property, and logistics routes.

"The enemy is trying to completely wipe out the civilian population. It is targeting sites where there were no military personnel at all, in order to take the lives of our people," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Launch sites for attack UAVs and enemy command posts in occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff

Separately, Filashkin warned of a difficult situation regarding the forthcoming heating season. The Kramatorsk Thermal Power Station and other facilities, on which the electricity, heating and gas supplies to the region’s towns and villages depend, are under attack from Russian forces.

"It is very difficult to say what will happen tomorrow. We have no idea what might happen in an hour or two in the Donetsk region," he said.

Preparations for the heating season began immediately after the previous one ended. Energy, gas and municipal services providers are involved in the work.

At the same time, due to constant Russian shelling, it is impossible to guarantee the stable operation of critical infrastructure during the winter. The authorities are once again urging residents of the Donetsk region, particularly families with children, not to delay their evacuation.