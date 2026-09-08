’Patriot missiles will help protect lives ahead of difficult winter,’ - Zaluzhnyi on new air defence package from UK

The UK is allocating 100 million pounds to a winter support package for Ukraine’s air defence, which will include hard-to-obtain interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. This aid is of the utmost importance ahead of the winter period.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Patriot missiles and ballistic defence

According to him, this aid is absolutely vital for Ukrainians today.

Zaluzhnyi recalled that the UK is allocating £100 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence ahead of winter. A key part of the package consists of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system and other air defence equipment, which are due to arrive in Ukraine before the start of winter as part of the PURL.

"The significance of this move by the British cannot be overstated. The Patriot missiles, which are in short supply worldwide, represent the boost to air defence that Ukraine so desperately needs in light of the Russians’ escalating ballistic missile strikes. It is not a solution to the problem, nor is it a panacea, but it is, without a doubt, a significant contribution. It will help to protect our infrastructure, but most importantly – the lives of Ukrainians," the ambassador emphasises.

Read more: United Kingdom to provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow missile production technology – PM Burnham

Joint action against Russian escalation

He also added that the UK is speeding up deliveries of drones: of the more than 120,000 planned for this year, 25,000 have already been delivered. Deliveries of long-range artillery ammunition, funded by the UK, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, are continuing.

"We can see that Russia is determined solely to escalate its attacks. This can only be countered through joint action by our allies. We thank the British Government and people for this support. For not leaving us to face this difficult winter alone. This is what true solidarity and friendship look like in hard times," Zaluzhnyi concluded.

What led up to it?