Drone flew over Moldova and entered Romanian airspace, - media

Residents of the Romanian city of Iași, situated near the border with Moldova, received an emergency alert about an airborne threat.

This is reported by Newsmaker, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Romanian media reports, residents of the city of Iași, near the border with Moldova, received an RO-ALERT message classified as an ‘emergency alert’. The authorities warned of the possibility of objects falling from the sky.

The announcement urges residents to remain calm and take shelter in basements or civil defence shelters.

"There is a risk of objects falling from the sky. Stay calm! Take shelter in basements or civil defence shelters," reads the message distributed via the RO-ALERT system.

It had previously been reported online that a drone had allegedly flown over Chișinău.

It is also known that two aeroplanes are circling in the sky above Moldova. A further three aeroplanes are lined up on the runway.

Read more: During Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, Moldova once again recorded violations of its airspace



