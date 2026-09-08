Serhii "Borets" killed: warrior who rode bicycle to Irpin with three RPGs in first days of invasion. PHOTO

Serhii "Borets", a fighter from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) "Tengri" sniper group, was killed in a Russian airstrike. In the first days of the full-scale invasion, he featured in a well-known photograph showing him riding across a bridge towards Irpin with a grenade launcher and RPG-7 rounds, heading towards a Russian armoured column.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company in the 23rd Assault Regiment of the National Guard’s 2nd "Khartiia" Corps.

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"This is one of the most epic images of Ukraine’s War of Independence, and it shows one of the finest Ukrainian warriors of our time – ‘Borets’," Butusov said.

In this photograph, Serhii "Borets", a fighter from DIU of MoD "Tengri" sniper group, is cycling across the bridge into Irpin in the first days of the full-scale invasion, carrying a grenade launcher and three RPG-7 rounds to stop Russian armoured columns stretching for tens of kilometres that were pushing towards Hostomel, Irpin and Bucha.

Chaos, panic, fear, abandoned cars, refugees fleeing, yet there were those who, despite everything, went out to face the mortal threat. Bicycles and grenade launchers against tanks, aircraft and ballistic missiles – that is how it was. The will, character and mass heroism of the finest people, who were eager to join the fight, changed the course of the battle and world history in Ukraine’s favour.

The photograph was taken by Volodymyr Myroniuk (John), a volunteer fighter in the "Tengri" group.

According to Butusov, "Tengri", the most successful and best-known sniper in the active army, assembled the best fighters, who had extensive experience of the war in Donbas, and led them into the battle for Kyiv.

"They were true tigers who sought out the enemy and sought battle, and were ready to give their lives to stop and killl the enemy. It was heroes like these who crushed the Russian offensive near Kyiv and on other fronts in the first days of the invasion," Butusov stressed.

Read more: In Zaporizhzhia direction, journalist and media designer Ruslan Rudukan was killed

How "Borets" was killed

"Borets" was killed a few days ago in an enemy airstrike while serving as commander of a marine unit. It is difficult to establish his combat tally and that of the unit he commanded, as the count runs into many hundreds of occupiers.

"Borets" was one of the best in this war. Strong, effective, and always ready for battle, he always inspired and motivated others in combat through his own example.

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, friends and comrades-in-arms who were fortunate enough in their lives to walk alongside a consummate Warrior. Glory and honour, "Borets", glory and honour…" Butusov added.

Read more: Serviceman and Plast member Vladyslav Ilin killed near Pokrovsk: he had been listed as missing for more than year