Serviceman and Plast member Vladyslav Ilin killed near Pokrovsk: he had been listed as missing for more than year

A serviceman of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians and Plast member Vladyslav Ilin, call sign "Timati," was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region. The defender had been listed as missing for more than a year before a DNA examination confirmed his identity.

Yurii Yuzych, chairman of the National Plast Council, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Vladyslav Ilin was from Sumy. He was a member of Plast in Mykolaiv and participated in the Legion military scouting camp in 2017. He also practised sports and wrestling.

That same year, he voluntarily enlisted for military service and served in the Mykhailo Bilynskyi Marine Brigade until 2021. After leaving the service, he trained as a fitter and worked as a waiter in Sumy.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ilin was mobilised into the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. He participated in the fighting for Vuhledar, where he sustained wounds to his cheek and neck in 2024. After treatment and rehabilitation, he returned to the front.

See more: 19-year-old soldier Artom Sinevych (Art) killed in Sumy region: He was returning from his first combat mission. PHOTO

Serving as a sapper in an engineer-sapper squad, Vladyslav was carrying out a combat mission with three fellow soldiers near the village of Troitske in the Pokrovsk district.

During Russian mortar shelling, anti-tank mines near the position detonated. All four servicemen were killed at the scene.

The bodies could not be identified for a long time, so Vladyslav was officially listed as missing for more than a year. His identity was subsequently confirmed through DNA examination of the remains.

The defender is survived by his fiancée, mother, relatives, and friends. According to Yuzych, Vladyslav Ilin became the 90th Plast member to be killed at the front or to die from injuries sustained during the war.

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