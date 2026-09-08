Mandatory evacuation has been ordered from two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the residents of two villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

These are the villages of Zoriane and Maliivske in the Synelnykove district.

"All residents are to leave the area within a month. There are currently 203 people remaining in these settlements. Families with children were evacuated last year.

"The National Police and charitable organisations will assist with the evacuation. Routes will be determined depending on the security situation. Armoured vehicles will be used for the evacuation," the statement reads.

People will initially be taken to transit centres, where they will receive the necessary assistance. Those who need it will be helped to find accommodation.

"I urge residents not to delay their evacuation. Look after yourselves and agree to leave," concluded the regional governor.

Read more: Evacuation guide prepared for residents of border regions