Evacuation guide prepared for residents of border regions

A step-by-step guide has been prepared in Ukraine for residents of frontline and border regions planning to evacuate.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukraine’s Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport in a statement.

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The guide is part of the "It will be difficult, but everything will be fine in the end" information campaign. Its purpose is to reduce people’s fear of the unknown when leaving dangerous areas.

According to research, around 60% of residents of frontline communities are afraid of leaving "for nowhere" and being left without means of subsistence. More than 30% refuse to evacuate even after transport arrives because they do not know what to do next.

"We want fear of the unknown to no longer be a reason to remain in danger. Our goal is for everyone who makes this decision to know that they will not be left alone," Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Oleksii Riabikin said.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed law on mandatory evacuation

Evacuation consists of four steps

The first stage is transport. Evacuees are transported free of charge by bus or specialised vehicle. People with reduced mobility can be transported while lying down.

The second step is a transit centre. People receive assistance and food there, as well as help restoring documents, purchasing tickets and arranging their onward journey.

The third stage is accommodation. After arriving in safer regions, evacuees receive assistance with free temporary accommodation for several days.

The fourth step is financial support. Each evacuee receives a one-off payment of UAH 12,300. They are also registered to receive monthly payments for internally displaced persons.

Read more: Compulsory evacuation of children announced in 10 villages in Synelnykove district – RMA

How to apply for evacuation

People can obtain details about evacuation or submit an application by calling the government hotline at 1548.

They can also apply through the 1548.gov.ua web portal or contact the service via Viber, WhatsApp or Telegram at +380 96 078 8433. The Telegram bot @MinRe1548_bot is also available.

Since 2022, hotline operators have processed more than 11,000 requests concerning evacuation from dangerous areas.

Overall, the hotline has received 1.4 million calls since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

It was previously reported that authorities in the Kherson region had expanded the list of settlements subject to mandatory evacuation because of constant Russian shelling.

Watch more: Russians attacked evacuation robot carrying civilians with FPV drones, despite red crosses – 33rd Regiment. VIDEO