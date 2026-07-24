Compulsory evacuation of children announced in 10 villages in Synelnykove district – RMA

A compulsory evacuation of children has been announced from 10 villages in the Bohynivka community in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

A total of 222 families raising 364 children are to leave the area.

Across the Dnipropetrovsk region, the mandatory evacuation of the entire population is currently underway in three communities in the Nikopol district and eight communities in the Synelnykove district. Over the past 10 days, more than 1,100 adults and over 400 children have left these areas.

Read more: Government has approved mandatory evacuation of children from certain communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

How the evacuation is being conducted

Emergency workers, law enforcement officers and humanitarian organisations are involved in the evacuation. People are transported along safe routes to transit centres. There are five such centres in the region. Evacuees receive financial, medical, psychological and legal assistance, as well as food and hygiene products. Their documents are restored if necessary.

"I urge residents of communities that are constantly under enemy shelling not to delay their decision to evacuate," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)