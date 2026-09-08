Two-year-old girl suffered shrapnel wound to her eye during Russian Federation’s attack on Boryspil
A two-year-old girl has been injured in Boryspil as a result of a Russian attack. The child sustained shrapnel wounds to
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Timur Tkachenko.
- The Russians injured a two-year-old child in Boryspil. During the enemy attack, the little girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her eye.
- The child is conscious. She has been admitted to hospital. Medical staff are providing her with all the necessary care.
"It is terrifying to realise that Russian terrorists are continuing to target civilians and put our children in danger. The most important thing right now is for the little girl to recover as soon as possible," added Tkachenko.
The head of the KOVA addressed the public: "Look after yourselves and your loved ones. During an air-raid alert, make sure you stay in shelters."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password